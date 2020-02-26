Notice! Macaulay Culkin will be part of the ‘American Horror Story’ series in its tenth season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Macaulay Culkin opens in the Ryan Murphy series ‘American Horror Story’.

The actor will share credits with figures such as Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters, veterans of horror fiction.

This autumn Macaulay Culkin Go back to the small screen, and do it in style! The iconic performer who gave life to little Kevin in the trilogy ‘Home alone’ has just been announced in the tenth season of the successful FX series ‘American Horror Story’. This we did not see it coming! The fiction created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk is one of the television proposals that has shown more pull during the last decade and becomes the perfect platform for the return of Culkin, who resumed his acting career in 2019 after having been almost Five years in the shade.

A labor resurrection that quickly became a “trending topic” in social networks, where the tireless fans of the interpreter celebrated this labor resurrection that promises to bring in line. The news was given by Murphy himself through his Instagram account where he shared an intriguing video in which no detail is given about the new season that still has neither release date nor name.

Macaulay yes, but Emma Roberts or Jessica Lange do not return to the mythical horror series

Also, one of the big surprises is that the great Sarah Paulson returns to the series that made her one of the most acclaimed interpreters of the small screen, just as Evan Peters also returns after being absent last season, ‘1984’. Of course, as everything could not be good news, the figure of Emma Roberts seems not to appear in the initial cast, nor do we have news of the magnificent Jessica Lange (the eternal evil bad fiction).

Recall that Murphy was responsible for converting Penelope Cruz into the great Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story: Versace', as well as catapulting fame to Billy Porter himself in 'Pose', so we can not even imagine what kind character will have designed for Culkin, who already figures as the undisputed protagonist of the new batch of episodes.

And if on the other hand you want to expand your horizons and know what will be the series that will stick you to the sofa this 2020, you can not miss this video: