No Time To Die, here is the cover and release date of the album with the song by Billie Eilish

After the new new trailer for No Time To Die released in recent days in view of the arrival scheduled for next November 12, the official account of 007 has now unveiled the cover and release date of the album which will contain the soundtrack of the film.

The image, which you can find at the bottom of the article, takes up one of the posters released for the promotional campaign and shows a Daniel Craig ready for action in the role of the famous agent. With No Time To Die, we remember, the actor will sign on his last appearance in the franchise.

The album will be released on November 13, one day after debuting in the UK and other international markets including Italy, and will also feature the song made by Billie Eilish with her brother Finneas and already performed live together with Hans Zimmer, author of the original soundtrack.

Directed by Cory J. Fukunaga, fifth and final James Bond film with Daniel Craig. The 25th film in the 007 saga will also boast a first-rate cast that includes Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch and Christoph Waltz.

In the film we will find Bond enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica after leaving active duty, but his rest is not going to last long. CIA friend Felix Leiter shows up to ask for his help, and a “simple” mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist will turn out to be much more complicated than expected, setting Bond on the trail of a dangerous villain armed with new technologies.