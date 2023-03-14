No Guns Life Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The famous manga No Guns Life will soon start its third season. It’s a type of anime that people who like anime like the most. They never get bored with anime because they know that every show is different.

And No Guns Life would be a pretty cool anime you ought to add to your list of shows to watch soon. Find out more about when No Guns Life Season 3 will come out by reading on.

The anime show No Guns Life is centered on Tasuku Karasuma’s manga series with the same title, which he wrote and drew.

On March 18, 2019, Shueisha’s Ultra Jump mag revealed that the manga would be turned into a TV show.

The animation by Madhouse is made by Egg Firm and directed by Naoyuki It. Yukie Sugawara is in charge of the series composition, Masanori Shino designs the characters, and Kenji Kawai writes the music.

Its 3DCG backgrounds were made with Unreal Engine 4 by Cyclone Graphics, the same studio that made the series’ ending animation.

The show had 24 episodes, which were split into two parts. The first half of the series aired on TBS, AT-X, SUN, KBS, and BS11 from October 10 to December 26, 2019.

The remaining half of the show was supposed to start on April 9, 2020, however, due to COVID-19, it won’t start until September 24, 2020.

The opening theme, “Motor City,” was played by Kenichi Asai, and the ending theme, “Game Over,” was played by DATS!!

No Guns Life is an anime series from 2019 that is in the cyberpunk genre. People all over the world are interested in anime series based just on the manga series which Tasuku Karasuma started writing in 2014.

The Funimation-licensed anime series was also shown on Hulu TV. Because of this, people across the world were able to watch anime.

The anime is made by Madhouse, which also made One-Punch Man, which is one of the five most popular anime in the world.

No Guns Life Season 3 Release Date

The anime No Guns Life is based on the manga series No Guns Life, which was written and drawn by Tasuku Karasuma. The manga series does have a total of 13 volumes, which were published in the magazines Shueisha and Ultra Jump.

The manga series has been translated into English and put out in Viz Media magazine. Yukie Sugawara wrote the script for the anime, and Naoyuki It is in charge of making it.

The first installment in the series, which has 12 episodes, came out on October 10, 2019. In December, the last episode of Season 1 came out. The creators happened to come to create the second season, which came out in July 2020, a few days or weeks after the first season.

Season 2 also had 12 episodes, identical to the initial season. The story is about a group of humans called “Extended” who have to solve a problem made by other Extended to stay alive. On September 24, 2020, the last episode of Season 2 came out.

Even though it’s been 2 years since the second season came out, the people who make No Guns Life haven’t said anything about Season 3. They haven’t said anything at all about what No Guns Life Season 3 will be about.

Even though we don’t know what the creator is thinking, let’s keep our fingers crossed and wait for No Guns Existence Season 3 to come out. We’ll let you know about any changes as soon as we learn about them.

No Guns Life Season 3 Cast

The main characters of the series are:

Juzo Inui is voiced by Junichi Suwabe(Japanese) and Chris Ryan (English).

A private detective who works as a resolver and has an intelligent IQ which makes them solve the cases related to Extended.

Tetsurō Arahabaki is voiced by Daiki Yamashita (Japanese); Caleb Yen (English).

The teenage son of CEO Soichiro Arahabaki. He has also one special feature that is, he possesses a device known as “Harmony” implanted in his throat, which allows him to control Extended bodies from a distance and also use it for his purpose.

Olivier Vandeberme voiced by Yōko Hikasa(Japanese); Marissa Lenti (English).

She is the director of EMS, a branch of the Reconstruction Agency, and is tasked with enforcing Extended law and controlling the over-Extended.

Mary Steinberg is voiced by Manami Numakura (Japanese); Kylie Stewart (English).

A young woman who performs the maintenance on Extended and also acts as a supporter of Juzo.

Kronen von Wolf is voiced by Yūya Uchida (Japanese); John Burgmeier (English)

An EMS section chief is duty-bound while performing their duties relating to enforcing Extended regulations.

Avi Kobo is voiced by Masayuki Katô (Japanese); Brendan Blaber (English).

Acting director of EMS.

Andy Wachowski is voiced by Itohiro (Japanese); Charles C. Campbell (English).

A quasi-religious organization that is also a representative of Spitsbergen that opposes the Extensions. He is paralyzed in a wheelchair and has a weak body.

Pepper is voiced by Inori Minase (Japanese); Marianne Bray(English).

She is the younger sister of Karen and is a Corp agent who handles Seven.

Seven is voiced by Yūko Sanpei (Japanese); Kimmie Britt(English).

He is a Gun Slave Unit partnered with Pepper and has the personality of a young boy.

Other Characters of the series are listed below:

Kunugi, voiced by Takahiro Sakurai.

Hugh Cunningham, voiced by Yōji Ueda (Japanese); Tyler Walker (English).

Karen, voiced by Reina Ueda (Japanese); Emily Neves (English)

Christina Matsuzaki, voiced by Masashi Ebara(Japanese); Jeremy Inman (English).

Scarlett Gosling, voiced by Marika Kouno (Japanese); Macy Anne Johnson (English).

Mega Armed” Sai Tokisada, voiced by Kenyu Horiuchi (Japanese); Christopher R. Sabat (English).

Hayden Gondry is voiced by Atsushi Imaruoka.

Colt, voiced by Makoto Furukawa(Japanese); Jason Liebrecht (English)

John Podpie, voiced by Minoru Aoyama (Japanese); Larry Brantley (English)

Victor Steinberg, voiced by Kazuyuki Okitsu (Japanese); Cody Savoie (English)

Edmund Baker / Theodore, voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese); Christopher Wehkamp (English).

No Guns Life Season 3 Trailer

No Guns Life Season 3 Plot

The story is about Juzo, who forgets who he used to be and has his head supplanted with a big gun. He makes his living as a “Resolver” on the dark city streets.

As the story goes on, we find out that after the big war, people’s bodies are changed to make each other dangerous weapons. These people are called “Extends.”

Juzo is changed so that he now looks like a head gun that can only be fired from behind. He is in charge of regulating and solving problems with other Extends, and a smart woman named Mary backs him up.

Fans want to know what will happen in the next season of the anime because season 2 ended on a dramatic note with Juro staring just at Beruhren Tower in silence.

Well, we think that even though we’ve seen a lot of Juro, we still don’t know much about what happened to him or who turned him into a cyborg as well as erased his memories.

As they try to figure out who they are and where they came from, they end up in places the same as Weapons Vault and other locations where they solve many mysteries about who they are and where they came from.

The story is expected to go this way, but since there hasn’t been an official announcement about when the new season, which is season 3, will come out, it would be foolish to guess or assume anything.

No Guns Life is indeed a unique cyberpunk anime set in the future, where cyborgs are called “Extended” and are very common. This anime about the future is written by Tasuku Karasuma.

In 2019, the first season of the anime based on the show came out. Soon after the first season aired, Madhouse studios started working on another project to bring the show back to life and keep it going. Now, No Guns Life S3 fans can’t wait for the production company to do the same thing.