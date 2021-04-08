Jobless Reincarnation lands in Italy with Planet Manga: Volume 1 out in June

Planet Manga closes its week of ads with a real hit, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, one of the isekai fantasy by definition. The manga, a direct adaptation of the light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote, will arrive in Italy in June with the first Volume, at a reduced price.

For those not familiar with the work, remember that Mushoku Tensei was born as a series of light novels written by the aforementioned Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shirotaka. The main series concluded on December 25, 2020 with Volume 25, while the manga, drawn by Yuka Fujikawa, is still in the middle of the adaptation with 14 volumes published. Planet Manga will bring the latter to Italy, and presumably will continue to distribute the Volumes until the end of the work.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a very high quality fantasy isekai, which has recently become famous also in the West thanks to the anime adaptation of Studio Bind. The animated series aired the mid-season finale on March 22, and will be back this summer with new episodes. In Italy, unfortunately, the series is unprecedented, but given the success of the first season we can expect it to arrive soon also in the peninsula.

Planet Manga then closes its week with three announcements: Nana Book Mobile Reloaded Edition, Majo no Tabitabi e Jobless Reincarnation. Satisfied? Let us know if you will buy one by leaving a comment in the box below!