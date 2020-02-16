Nikita Pearl Waligwa, co-star of the Disney movie Katwe Queen, dies at age 15

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nikita Pearl Waligwa, co-star of the Disney movie The Katwe Queen, released in 2016, has died, according to the Deadline website that quotes the Ugandan media. Waligwa reportedly died due to a brain tumor.

The Queen of Katwe told the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a prodigy of Ugandan chess that emerged from the poverty of the poor neighborhood in which her family lived. Waliga starred in the role of Gloria, a friend of Phiona who introduced her to chess and its rules. Waligwa acted alongside well-known actors such as Lupita Nyong'o, playing Phiona's mother, and David Oyelowo, his chess teacher.

Waligwa was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, which prompted his family to receive medical treatment from the young actress in India. In 2017, he had evidently recovered from the tumor, but he returned last year.

The film presents an unconventional story within Disney. Katwe's Queen is Waligwa's only known movie, according to IMDb. Waligwa had 15 years at present and she is not the only actress who leaves us this week. Lynn Cohen, known for The Hunger and Sex Games in New York, died last Friday, February 14 at the age of 86 due to unknown causes.