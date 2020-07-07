Nightmare Roblox: 11-year-old spends more than 5,000 euros on mobile gaming

Share it:

Speaking during the BBC's Jeremy Vine Show, Steve Cumming admitted that his eleven-year-old daughter inadvertently spent more than $ 5,000 on microtransactions inside the digital store of Roblox, the famous free sandbox for PC, mobile systems and Xbox One.

In reconstructing the whole affair, the seventy-two year old Cumming said he had agreed to spend only £ 4.99 for in-app purchases requested from his daughter, only to access a month later the account linked to the debit card used to make this purchase and discover, with the shock that we can easily imagine, a shortage of well £ 4,642.

The figure in question, corresponding to the current exchange rate a just over 5,122 euros, immediately alerted the man who called himself "not very tech savvy": once contacted a bank representative, Cumming found that that amount was spent in hundreds of transactions separated by the fluctuating unit cost between 0.99 and 9.99 pounds, all coming fromdaughter's Roblox account.

The eleven year old confirmed everything and explained to his father that he thought he was spending virtual coins "like in Monopoly" and not real money: asked by BBC journalists, a spokesman for the software house Roblox Corporation has promised to provide as soon as possible to the full remorse of the whole sum spent by Cumming's daughter. All this, while the debate continues on social media and industry forums after the discovery of Roblox's hacker attack with accounts used to make propaganda for Trump.