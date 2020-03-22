Nick Fury could have a cameo in 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'

Share it:

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​will be the first series of Marvel to be released in Disney + giving and will give the starting gun to an MCU that will interweave the stories of the cinema with those of the small screen. Although now its production has been paralyzed due to the expansion of the coronavirus, the series has planned its arrival on the platform of the Casa del Ratón (which in Spain will be available on March 24) for this August.

In this fiction we will follow the team that make up the successor to Captain America, Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and JJohn Walker, better known as the USAgente, who will be played by Wyatt Russell. All of them will face Baron Zemo in one "global adventure that will test your skills – and your patience". And now it is possible that the team of heroes will have another more than well-known face: that of Nick Fury.

Talking with Extra TV Anthony Mackie has revealed that we may have a cameo of the legendary agent played by Samuel L. Jackson. Or at least he expects it: "I heard that Falcon becomes Sam Jackson" joked the actor during the interview "That's what I heard, and it's something I'm looking forward to. We haven't finished filming yet, so we just I hope one day he will appear and bless us with his presence. "

We also want it. And it's really not that far-fetched to think that the mythical Fury will make a small cameo in the first series that will introduce the MCU on the small screen. What better link than union than Samuel L. Jackson?