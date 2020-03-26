nice family comedy against autism stereotypes

Share it:

In August 2017, Netflix premiered a new comedy created by Robia Rashid, who had worked on 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'The Goldbergs'. With these titles behind them, a new sitcom It shouldn't be a big challenge for her.

Or if. Why 'Antarctica'(that was the original title of the series) was going to revolve around the life of a boy diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), their yearnings, problems and their day to day. That framed in a family comedy for teens. Did he have a chance to succeed?

After three seasons, 'Atypical' ('Atypical') It has earned a place in our little hearts of frowning seriephiles. While we do not stop accumulating viewings waiting for a new series to snatch our soul (if we have it), we can always go back to products like 'Atypical', that easily digestible product that does not disappoint. However, Netflix has decided that four seasons are enough and has already brought forward its end.

Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) is the protagonist of this series. When ‘Atypical’ begins, Sam is an 18-year-old boy, diagnosed with ASD, who is finishing high school and is considering challenges of any teenager: being more independent and having a girlfriend.

* From here very careful with the Spoilers if you haven't seen the third season …

It's hard not to love Sam

And it is that, although Sam is a different person, the series values ​​his circumstances and problems with situations that really affect all human beings, we have the particularities that we have.

Sam is tremendously intelligent, he draws very well, he is methodical and responsible. He combines his studies with a job. But it is difficult to communicate with others and can be somewhat obsessive (the latter happens to almost 100% of human beings).

Sam opens up to the world from his overwhelming and deadly sincerity. And, on many occasions, with his common sense and objectivity, he is the most focused of all the characters and the one that saves them from the emotional mazes of everyday life.

To better understand what you feel and think, it is the voice in off of history, a resource that is much abused in fiction in general, but that in 'Atypical' seems to me to be very well brought, to be able to decipher a fairly sparing character in explanations.

Another way to channel your feelings is in your liking (and obsession) with penguins. He has almost encyclopedic knowledge about these animals and life in Antarctica. Its mention serves as metaphor for the situations Sam is facing.

We are facing a series of gender calls coming-of-age. I mean, of personal growth. We have seen Sam evolve a lot in these seasons. In the second round of chapters, his challenge was to graduate and enter college.

And, in the third installment, we see him face that college life while dealing with people around him. For the fourth season (if there is one) we already know what we are going to find: share flat with his friend Zahid (Nik Dodani).

Family life

'Atypical' is a sitcom family and the Gardners have a great role. In fact, in the third season the series becomes a production with a very coral role.

We have Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Doug (Michael Rapaport), a couple who are unaware of the well in which they live. Elsa wants to be the perfect mother, dedicated 24 hours a day to her son. That overprotection makes you forget your own needs, like having a healthy relationship with your partner.

Elsa and Doug are a couple in crisis. It is true that the trigger seems to be Elsa's infidelity with a much younger waiter. But their problems go back a long way, when they took "until death do us part", and let their relationship wither.

Falling into the routine, again a conflict that (almost) all couples have to deal with. Her comings and goings, Doug's disappointment, the reality hit Elsa takes when she thinks she might lose it… they're not, in fact, that serious. And it is that ‘Atypical’ never abandons its white and optimistic tone that makes the marriage meet again and again.

Another character whose life is conditioned by Sam is Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine), his younger sister. Crabby and ironic, Casey had all the ballots to fall ill. We all have a list of teenage characters that we hate because we find it hard to buy their permanent anger at the world.

But Casey is also kind, she loves Sam very much and, very importantly, we see her fall again and again, being very human. Casey is one of the characters that has gained more prominence with the passage of the chapters.

And that love triangle With Evan (Graham Rogers) and Izzie (Fivel Stewart), in which his sexual orientation is considered but without thinking that this can shock his life (luckily, society has changed a lot), it gives him a very interesting point.

The importance of secondary

How many movies have we almost completely forgotten except for that secondary one that only came out for a couple of moments but had more art than all the other characters together?

'Atypical' does not offer delirious conflicts of laughter to the jaw, but within its whiteness and its learning purpose, it also knows how to be very funny and good blame is due to its children. Are real scene stealers that we know are going to build a sequence as soon as they appear.

One of them is Zahid, Sam's best friend. He works in the electronics store with him and is a specialist guru in each of the vital disciplines that have been and will be. Zahid considers himself an irresistible seducer And, most curiously, we also end up seeing him like this, thanks to his irrepressible lips and an ego that does not fit on this planet.

In the third season, the character has become quite humanized, thanks to that peculiar girlfriend that is Gretchen. Gretchen becomes Sam's natural enemy, as she dares to rob the store and, much worse, contradict him on various issues. Actually, he's not a negative character, just someone eccentric who doesn't fit any mold Sam knows about.

And then there is her, the wonderful Paige (Jenna Boyd). So blonde and so nerdy. Paige also has it all to be repellent. Well, actually, it is. But, precisely, it becomes strong in its hoarding personality and therein lies the charm of the character.

Sam's girlfriend is a clear example of perseverance. While Sam fantasizes about finding love, she takes the first step and invites him to study together, something Sam doesn't understand too much because, if he gets better grades than she, what benefit can he get? Paige endures Sam's doubts about their relationship over and over again and has given us brilliant moments such as when she slaughters a giant stuffed penguin.

The 'Atypical' debate

Plot, characters, twists … But what many think about when they see ‘Atypical’ is To what extent does it offer a real view of autism? In recent years, we have become accustomed to a much more inclusive fiction in which minorities or, simply, those who are different, have a leading role when they were previously invisible.

ASD is one of the disorders that has gained the most space on television. Sheldon Cooper (‘The Big Bang Theory’), Abed Nadir (‘Community’) or Shaun Murphy (‘The Good Doctor’) have helped break many barriers but, Also to create false stereotypes?

From the beginning, 'Atypical' wanted to be a fiction showing autism spectrum disorder. realistically. For this reason, it was counted on the advice of Michelle Dea, a worker at the UCLA Autism Research and Treatment Center. And, from the second season, joined the script team David Finch, who is also autistic.

Still, the series has not been without its critics. One of the main ones is that the actor who plays Sam is not autistic in real life (This debate reminds us of the controversy over whether Paco León was the right one to play a trans character in 'La casa de las flores').

Journalist Matthew Rozsa and actor Mickey Rowe, both autistic, have criticized the series.. According to Rozsa, "Sam is only one or two degrees from the familiar cartoon of the wise idiot: inept, awkward, and weird when the plot calls for it, but capable of being refreshingly smart, honest, and fun."

However, and judging the series only as fiction, 'Atypical' may not be the fascinating series that hooks us chapter after chapter, but it is nice and very nice to see. Something some of the more supposedly brainy dramas don't get.