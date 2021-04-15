Singular Point internationally in June

The anime of Godzilla: Singular Point premiered in Japan on March 25 in the catalog of Netflix, and also did it on Japanese television on April 1, as promised, the series will reach the international catalog of the platform after its transmission ends, thus confirming with a new promotional video that will be in June when we can enjoy of all its episodes.

A couple of months ago a promotional video was published, which presented us with the ending “AoiFrom the rock band Polkadot Stingray.

The plot follows researcher Mei Kamino and engineer Yun Arikawa, two young geniuses who decide to face an unprecedented threat.

Atsushi Takahashi was in charge of the direction, the design of the characters had Kazue Kato, Y Eiji Yamamori study Ghibli put the new design of Godzilla.

The project is counting on 13 episodes and has been under studies BONES Y Orange To make an integration between traditional animation and CGI, the team joined Kan Sawada (Yowamushi Pedal) Y After all, Enjoe, for the musical composition and the scripts, respectively.

Other team members who also joined are: