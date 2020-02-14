 New images of extras recording a scene from The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday we brought you a somewhat curious video in which we saw a series of people with their faces painted beating. It was a video from the film set "The Batman", possibly from a second shooting unit. We theorized then that perhaps it was a scene that they will use in the film to show how mired in the crime that is the city of Gotham.

Via Just jared We get new images of that scene that was shot this past Wednesday in London, although they say that Central Park was recreated in New York. In the photos we see someone running – which is twice the action of the protagonist Robert Pattinson – being assaulted by a group of people with their faces painted. It is not yet clear how this scene fits in the film, because we do not know details of the plot.

These images reach us less than 24 hours after that first look at the Bat-suit that so much comments are generating, in one way or another.

Via information | Just jared