New controversy for My Hero Academia: Horikoshi targeted for some birth dates

February is certainly not doing well in My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi manga and published on Weekly Shonen Jump. The presentation of a character has in fact sparked controversy which then became widespread, even leading to radical choices towards the manga in China.

To appease the matter, Horikoshi and Jump had apologized for choosing the name, stating that it was not their intention to hurt the feelings and ideas of the opera fans. All closed, then? Unfortunately not, why My Hero Academia seems to have become a target from some elements of the network.

This time the criticism starts from birth dates of some characters. These have been the subject of controversy because of their correspondence with that of prominent elements of the Nazi world and the Axis powers of the Second World War. The mainly criticized dates are:

April 20, birthday of Katsuki Bakugo and Adolf Hitler ;

; July 15, Izuku Midoriya's birthday and foundation date of the Japanese Communist Party;

August 8, Endeavor's birthday and date of birth of Kenji Doihara, officer of the Japanese Empire;

April 4, birthday of Tomura Shigaraki and Isoroku Yamamoto, commander of the Japanese imperial navy during the Second World War.

It is unlikely that Horikoshi chose the dates specifically, also considering that with 365 days in a year and many dictators or criminals born over time. However, some fans seem to have decided to don't let My Hero Academia go smoothly with every detail.