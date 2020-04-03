Netflix's latest preview of "La Casa de las Flores" released

Share it:

The third and final season of "La Casa de las Flores" was released this morning and generated great expectation among its fans, this after the second would completely disappoint those who were expecting something better.

The new season of the Manolo Caro series will present the end of the story in which "no mystery is going to be left unsolved," according to Netflix in a statement.

In the new chapters, the secrets of Virginia, Ernesto, Salomón and Carmela's past will be exposed and will have great importance, after the beginning of their friendship in the 70s.

The grandmother will seek to gain control of La Mora's house, Paulina will continue in prison, Elena pregnant and in a coma and Julián will have to deal with Diego's insecurity about his sexual preferences.

For the grand finale, new actors will be presented and will star Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Darío Yazbek, Rebecca Jones, Ximena Sariñana, Isabel Burr, Paco león, Isela Vega, Christián Chávez, Juan Pablo Medina, Mariana Treviño, Arturo Ríos and more .

Prior to the launch of the trailer, Paulina de la Mora has made some appearances, with her peculiar way of speaking, to ask her followers to stay home to avoid getting the coronavirus (Covid-19).

"La Casa de las Flores 3" will premiere on April 23 on Netflix.