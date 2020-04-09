         Netflix Expands Parental Controls Options: Now It Is Possible To Filter Content By Age And Restrict Specific Titles

Share it:

Netflix has introduced a new series of tools so that parents can expand the largest number of filters for their children while using the platform, among them the possibility of choosing through the age rating of the different titles or discard the works to which we do not want to have access.

Much more marked limits

In other words, parents will now be able to choose whether their children have access to series for all audiences, qualified for those over 7 years of age, for those over 13 years of age, for those over 16 years of age and for those over 18 years of age. Let's go, Netflix is ​​going to allow them to act as censors for their children, taking everything a little further with the possibility of filtering specific titles.

For example, if we want them not to be able to see 'Elite', either because of an age issue or simply as a punishment, we only have to include its title in the section "Title restrictions for …"and you will be unable to see it. Beware, this can be done with any profile, a way to ensure that your partner does not fall into temptation and go ahead with any series that you see together? Beyond that, a source of discussions.

In addition, they have introduced another essential aspect so that that other one really has validity: the ability to lock each profile with a four number codeSo your children will not be able to simply switch to your profile and see what they cannot find in theirs there. In addition, to edit each of them you will have to have access to the password, so now we can speak of a parental control and not what there was before.

It is also worth noting that now you can disable the option to automatically watch the next episode and also from your own profile you can access what your children have viewed, which is updated in real time, so that the control is even greater.