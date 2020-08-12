Netflix buys Fear Street: Goosebumps trilogy is coming

Share it:

According to reports from Variety, Netflix has acquired the rights to the Fear Street trilogy based on the children's horror novel series written by dad Little shivers R. L. Stine.

The three films were completed by director Leigh Janiak for 20th Century Fox, now owned by Disney, but the company decided to sell them due to difficulties in including them on its theatrical release schedule.

Following the acquisition, Netflix is ​​planning to distribute them on its platform next summer a month apart from each other, as part of the named event "The Summer of Fear". We will find in the cast Gillian Jacobs (Community), Sadie Sink (Stranger Things), Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Darrell Britt-Gibson and Jeremy Ford.

These are the synopses of the three chapters (via Bloody Disgusting):

Fear Street 1: In 1994, following a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of boys discover that the series of terrifying events that have plagued their city for many years may not have been due to chance, and they may be the next victims.

Fear Street 2: Camp Nighwing, in 1978, is split between campers and managers who hail from the prosperous city of Sunnyvale and the outcasts of Shadyside. When the past horrors of their cities come to life, the protagonists must team up to solve a terrifying mystery before it's too late.

Fear Street 3: A colonial city has been in the throes of a hysterical witch-hunt with catastrophic consequences for centuries now, and it's up to a group of 1994 teenagers to try to end this curse before it's too late.