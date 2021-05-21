ImMature Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything you need to know

This show is based on romantic as well as comedy and this series has a positive response from the audience since season one.

The makers of the show have decided to launch the second season as soon as possible so we expect that this to happen soon.

If you want to know more about this series, you can read the whole article right below:

ImMature Season 2 Release Soon

So we all know that season two will be in the continuity means the storyline where it was left in the first part, the second part will be in continuation from then.

This outstanding series is written by D. Krishna Prasad, Abhishek Yadav, Nishaad Zaveri, and Suprith Kundar.

Prem Mistry directed this show and the composer of this show is Vaibhav Bundhoo. This show is in the Hindi Language.

The producer of this show is Sameer Saxena and the cinematography is done by Jerin Paul in addition this show was edited by Sahil Verma. The series was taken under The Viral Fever.

ImMature Season 2 Cast:

Omkar Kulkarni as Dhruv Sharma, Rashmi Agdekar as Chhavi Upadhya, Chinamay Chandraunshush as Kabir Bhuller, Visshesh Tiwari as Master Susu, Dilip Meralal as Golewala, Sameer Saxena as Dhruv’s Dad.

Jitendra Kumar as Drama Teacher, Komal Chhabaria as Dhruv’s Mom, Paltu as Old Lady on Walker, Vijay Rawal as Karan, Sachin Negi as Nukkad, Ranjan as Ranja, Biswapati Sarkar as Hindi Teacher.

Nidhi Singh as Sonam Miss, Gopal Dutt as Vice Principal, Himika Bose as Nandini – Natasha, Nikhil Vijay as Shantanu Mehra, Pradnya as a kid with Shantanu will be cast in season two. If there are any changes we will definitely let you know.

ImMature Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of season two is not yet decided by the makers or creators. But we expect it to be as soon as possible and also because fans are waiting for this eagerly since long after season one.

The season should be there in 2022 because the shooting and filming will be late because of this critical covid situation but the good thing is season two will becoming.

Because this is an official announcement from the makers and the creators of this show. And of course, Season 2 will be released on the OTT platform MX Player.

Also, the trailer of this season is not out yet but if you have not watched the first part of this show, you can watch the trailer right below: