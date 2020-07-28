Neon Genesis Evangelion: Rei Ayanami is seductive in this Mimorguee cosplay

Share it:

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a cult of the anime world. Hideaki Anno's product is well rooted in Japanese culture but also worldwide thanks to a TV series with a cryptic ending and some films that tried to tell the saga in other ways and ways. And now we are waiting for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, which will complete the Rebuild.

The protagonists of this Neon Genesis Evangelion will always be the same: Shinji Ikari, Rei Ayanami and Asuka Langley. The boys pilots of the giant robots, called Evangelion, are chosen among some 14-year-old boys who must then face unsustainable battles from a physical and mental point of view.

Among the first pilots who joined the cause of NERF is Rei Ayanami, silent and enigmatic, among the most interesting figures of all Neon Genesis Evangelion. Blue and short hair, his pilot suit is white with some black and orange stripes arranged in some parts of the body. Thanks to the Xmimorguez cosplay that you can see in the photo below, Rei Ayanami becomes more mature and sexy wearing this suit.

The cosplay by Rei Ayanami certainly contrasts with the adult one of Asuka Langley created by Mariza Scheid, which one do you prefer between the two?