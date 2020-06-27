Neon Genesis Evangelion: Attack of the Angel in a breathtaking experience on Mount Fuji

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today was to be a historic day for all those fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion, as June 27, 2020 was the scheduled date for the debut of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the latest film of the troubled tetralogy. Instead, a new extraordinary collaboration has been announced.

On April 17, through a press release released on its social channels, Studio Khara confirmed the postponement of Evangelion Final due to the inconvenience caused by the Covid-19 nationwide. However, the company has not revealed a new release date for the film and it is strictly probable that the film will not make its resounding debut in the current year.

In any case, the franchise did not remain without doing anything, taking advantage of a new collaboration with a theme park to propose aextraordinary experience on Mount Fuji. The experience, therefore, consists of a particular carousel in which the seats are entirely covered by a 20-meter screen where a tourist trip is projected on the Japanese mountain under the guidance of Mari Makinami Illustrious. It will make the experience unforgettable the sudden attack of an angel which will move the whole lap through the senses of sight and hearing.

And you, instead, what do you think of this particular experience called "Evangelion The Flight"? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of collaborations, what do you think of this themed promotional spot for OPPO?