Neo, Disney’s smartwatch for children with GPS, camera and calls, for 50 euros less today at Amazon

This smart watch for kids Neo, with Disney characters, the price drops on Amazon and now you can buy it for 149.90 euros (instead of 199 euros). Plus, shipping is free.





We are talking about a smart watch designed for children from 8 to 13 years old. A device that will allow the little ones to communicate with us easily.

They will be able to send messages and make calls, as well as take photos with its built-in camera, monitor your physical activity or create reminders on your calendar.

Neo, the Smart Watch for children with Disney Characters. Smartwatch with Calls, Chat, camera, GPS locator and Activity Monitor.

Through the built-in GPS, parents and authorized contacts will be able to know the location of the watch at all times. In addition, it has autonomy for the whole day and it is waterproof.

Of course, a SIM card (included) is necessary for the correct operation of this smartwatch. This card is activated and deactivated from Vodafone Smart, an app available for iOS and Android.

Of course, its monthly cost of 5 euros although, during the first three months, this fee is free.

You will find more information about this watch, as well as all its specifications in detail, in Engadget Mobile and on the official Vodafone website.

