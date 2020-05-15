Pregnant Lea Michele Shows Baby Bump In A Bikini!!

Share it:

Fans and followers will have their excitement lit up when lookit at the pic of Lea Michele in a bikini. She teases fans as she bares her baby bump standing in her bathroom. There are so many things going on currently due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. But people are doing the things that give them pleasure and happiness to feel alive during the quarantine days.

There has been quite some time to have any updates on the 33-year-old actress after her pregnancy. Recently, on Monday, Lea Michele did share a pic of her baby bump as she is wearing a sizzling bikini. She is surely expecting to love her first child with husband Zandy Reich. Just like every mother who happens to be enjoying their pregnancy experience, Lea is caring a lot about her healthy body as well as her baby.

Well, Lea Michele is baring her increasing baby bump in a bikini selfie that her fans and followers are surely loving. The selfie is so fascinating that it will help you to get a clear picture of how she is enjoying her pregnancy days. She is modeling a two-piece of tan and white from Solid & Striped.

Pregnant Lea Michele shows off bare baby bump in just her underwear https://t.co/81JJRHtWK1 — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) May 15, 2020

Lea Michele did caption the overwhelming snap with the emoji of stars. You can see her posing in the “Rachel” bikini-style while taking a selfie standing in front of the mirror in her bathroom. Her post is gaining lots of praise from fans, friends, and followers. Along with them, Nikki Reed did comment “Goddess” to Lea’s bikini snap. Meanwhile, Kimberly, James Van Der Beek’s wife did mention Michele as “Beautiful”.

Michele did caption the snap, “So Grateful” when she did post the selfie on her Instagram handle. She bares her baby bump for the first time earlier this month. She is enjoying the lovely married life with her husband Zandy Reich since 2019. From the comments on the post, you can surely know that fans and well-wishers love Lea Michele so much.

