Obsessions: Dark Desires Season 6 set to release

Five seasons of Obsessions: Dark Desires is completed and now, makers have announced another season of Obsessions: Dark Desires. Yes, Season 6 of Obsessions: Dark Desires is coming up. It is a documentary drama series that is based on the Human Mind. The dark side of the Human Mind was explored here and it leads to Obsessions in humans. These obsession are amid and hard to understand.

Let’s see the side of Obsessions: Dark Desires, it means here we will see a release date, cast details, production details information of Obsessions: Dark Desires Season 6. The first season of Obsessions: Dark Desires was released on 14 January 2014.

About Obsessions: Dark Desires

The documentary show is adapted from real-life incidents. These incidents have mostly faced the Women, and stalkers that they have faced. The story follows the normal relationship with new friends, nosy neighbors, and persistence suitors. These things are turn dangerously, it will leading towards almost a fatal situation where they lose and snap their Sanity.

In April 2017, the fourth season was completed and right after two years break. The story will be followed in the fifth season in December 2019. The conclusion of the Fifth Season leaves his fans in huge excitement so they want to see another season. Obsessions: Dark Desires season 6 will set to release in March 2021.

The cast of Obsessions: Dark Desires Season 6

Fan or people who have completed all five seasons they know that Obsessions: Dark Desires comes up with the new actors in each episode. So, it is not fixed that who will return and who will be the fresh face of Obsessions: Dark Desires Season 6. Because each episode is based on the real-life incident, so the cast will continue for a maximum of 2 or 3 episodes.

One case is completed they released the new episode. The only thing is constant in Obsessions: Dark Desires but not for each season or episode, it is the Narrator. Yes, Ian Porter is the narrator for a few weeks.

Release Date of Obsessions: Dark Desires Season 6

We haven’t heard any official statement from the makers. But as per news upcoming season of Obsessions: Dark Desires will release in March 2021. Obsessions: Dark Desires have legit fans and they never disappoint fans. Each season is not certain in terms of the traditional release date. Investigation Discovery is a loyal network of the Obsessions: Dark Desires Series. After completed the Season they believe in the repeated Telecast. So you can watch all the previous series on ID Network.

