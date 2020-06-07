Entertainment

Naruto Shippuden: Neji Hyuga's cute Nendoroid is coming

June 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The line of figures produced by the Good Smile Company, the nice chibi reproductions of the protagonists and antagonists of the anime and video games most appreciated by fans, will soon see the arrival of a new character from the series of Naruto Shippuden , or the Jonin Neji Hyuga.

For anime and manga fans, the Nendoroid are certainly one of the most appreciated products, and of course also the Naruto universe, created by Masashi Kishimoto, has already seen numerous faithful and minute reproductions of the most important characters, such as Naruto Uzumaki in the mode of the Hermit of the Six Ways, and soon also the powerful Neji Hyuga will arrive in chibi format.

In fact, it seems that the Good Smile Company, which shared the post you find below, has listened fan requests for secondary characters too or less present in the regular series, such as the late Neji Hyuga, appreciated since its first appearance.

As shown in the shared images, Neji Hyuga's Nendoroid will be available in his Jonin version, with three interchangeable expressions, one for combat, one standard and the last linked to the activation of the Byakugan, and accessories to be placed on his hands to reproduce the most famous techniques of the Hyuga clan.

Recall that a beautiful statue of Nagato was also recently announced.

