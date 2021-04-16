Nanatsu no Taizai lanza trailer final de la temporada 5

Nanatsu no Taizai, also know as The Seven Deadly Sins (The Seven Deadly Sins) is a manga series created by Nakaba Suzuki. His latest adaptation of anime by Studio DEEN is in its season 5 and now fans can see a sneak peek of its second half.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to see the return of their favorite Sins, as a new sequel movie, Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By The Light, will be released later this year along with a new chapter of the manga.

The official account of Twitter de Seven Deadly Sins shared the new trailer for the anime’s grand finale, which seeks to set the stage for the sequel film to hit theaters later this year. The Truth News He shares the trailer with you below:

¿ Cuán do sale Nanatsu no Taizai 5 en Netflix?

The fifth season of Nanatsu no Taizai is currently airing in Japan, though fans in the West will have to wait a bit longer to see it hit the Netflix streaming service; presumably in summer 2021.

For those who may not be aware of Seven Deadly Sins, here is the official description of the anime: “When they were accused of trying to overthrow the monarchy, the feared warriors, the Seven Deadly Sins, were sent into exile.”

“Princess Elizabeth discovers the truth: sins were incriminated by the king’s guard, the Holy Knights. Now the princess is on the run, searching for the Sins to help her claim the kingdom. But the first Sin he meets, Meliodas, is a little innkeeper with a talking pig. He doesn’t even have a real sword! “

Póster oficial de Nanatsu no Taizai Temporada 5 en Netflix

“Have the legends of the strength of the Sins been exaggerated? Prepare to be swept away by an epic fantasy story and a cast of colorful characters that will rewrite manga history as we know it! “He shared Netflix sobre Nanatsu no Taizai.

