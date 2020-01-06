Nadal needs just over an hour to beat Cuevas and Spain remains undefeated

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Spain has added its second victory in the ATP Cup, the world tournament with 24 countries that takes place in Australia and marks the beginning of the 2020 season, after the resounding triumphs this Monday of Rafael Nadal Y Roberto Bautista about the Uruguayans Pablo Cuevas Y Franco Roncadellirespectively.

After being far superior to Georgia (3-0) in its first day of competition in Perth, the Spanish team also did not give Uruguay a choice and, in the absence of contesting the doubles point against the South Americans, next Wednesday they will try to close the group stage with full victories in front of Japan, which does not have its best player Kei Nishikori.

Both Nadal and Bautista played very solidly and gave no options to their respective rivals. In the duel of numbers one, the Balearic was unattainable for Cuevas, 45th in the world rankings, and was imposed by 6-2 and 6-1 After an hour and 13 minutes of play.

Almost unapproachable with his service, since throughout the duel he granted a single 'break' ball that he managed to save, the ATP leader embarked 26 winning shots for only eight unforced errors, too successful for his rival, who at times was very frustrated on the Australian hard track.

For his part, after his spectacular debut in the tournament against Georgian Aleksandre Metreveli (6-0, 6-0), Bautista returned to deploy his superiority in Perth, where he hardly needed 57 minutes To sign a new win.

The young man Roncadelli, 19 years old and does not even currently have a ranking in the ATP, he could only add three games against the number ten in the world ranking, which achieved 18 winning strokes and almost doubled in total points to his opponent (56-30).

In this way, Spain remains undefeated in this ATP Cup after five games played and will look for the sixth in the doubles duel against Uruguay that will be played next with the participation of Nadal himself and Pablo Carreño.