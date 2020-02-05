My Hero Academia: we show you the best Katsuki Bakugo cosplay

Share it:

The sensei manga Kohei Horikoshi is reaching its climax with the latest chapters released. To see the ending, however, it will still take a long time. In the meantime, let's take a look at this perfectly timed Bakugo cosplay, the friend-rival of Izuku Midorya

This period is not particularly happy for the master Horikoshi, in fact some controversies have arisen around the name of Dr. Ujiko "Shiga Murata" that the same author and the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump they had to quell and that seems to have even brought a ban to China for My Hero Academia. To console us, let's take a look at the splendid cosplay brought by the Twitter user Ovsyan that shows us one of the best Bakugo ever seen for some time now. The quality of the costume used, the materials and the make-up seem really excellent and the result is really satisfying, as you can see at the bottom of the news. What do you think of this cosplay? You like it? Let us know in the comments.

Returning to the manga, we are witnessing the onslaught of Endeavor and the other Heroes at the hospital where the leader of the Villain faction is located, Tomura Shigaraki not yet recovered from the operation he underwent at the hands of Dr. Ujiko. Will he recover before the x hour? Or will he be defeated this time? We will know this in the next chapters of My Hero Academia.