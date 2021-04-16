My Hero Academia, only the best for the art exhibition: 7 famous authors will participate

The anime of My Hero Academia has recently celebrated its fifth birthday, and to celebrate the event, the author Kohei Horikoshi has announced the organization of a new art exhibition dedicated to the series. My Hero Academia: Drawing Smash, this is the name chosen for the event, will be held from 23 April to 27 June 2021 in Japan and will boast the participation of seven great mangaka.

We at Everyeye have already talked to you in depth about My Hero Academia: Drawing Smash last March, revealing all the news and contents of the three pavilions, today new official information has arrived. In addition to the sketches of Horikoshi, Shouta Noguchi and the other members of the team and the guys from BONES, in fact, there will also be contributions from seven industry professionals, great friends of Horikoshi and fans of the series.

The seven mangakas in question are Eiichiro Oda (ONE PIECE), Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto, Boruto), Tite Kubo (Bleach), Daisuke Ashihara (World Trigger), Yuki Tabata (Black Clover) Gege Akutami (Jujutsu Kaisen) e Yasuki Tanaka (Kagijin, Summer Time Rendering), who will contribute special artwork and commentary on the colleague’s work. My Hero Academia: Drawing Smash has already been renewed for a second exhibition in Osaka, from July to September, and who knows if this collaboration does not convince Shueisha to sign a second renewal.

Waiting to be able to take a look at these sketches, we remind you that the anime of My Hero Academia continues its run undaunted, and that tomorrow, April 17, 2021, Crunchyroll will release the fourth episode of Season 5.