My Hero Academia Vs Black Clover: the two faces of publishing success

August 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Two of the most popular series of recent years, and two of the gems present in the repertoire of Weekly Shonen Jump, My Hero Academia and Black Clover both belong to the shonen category, but have achieved enormous success thanks to different elements that characterize them, especially as regards the narrative component.

On the one hand we find the shy Izuku Midoriya, who alongside his classmates from high school Yuei, has the dream of becoming a great Pro Hero, while on the other we see Auction travel, in a world pervaded by magic, with one goal, to obtain the title of Magical Emperor.

Analyzing the protagonists we can not help but notice similarities, but the authors, respectively Kohei Horikoshi for My Hero Academia e Yuki Tabata for Black Clover, they put these characters into profoundly different storylines.

The secret of the success of these two series was explained in an article by Real Sound, reported in part in the post shared by @shibuyasmash on Twitter, which you can find at the bottom. Self My Hero Academia moves away from the classic shonen clichés, Black Clover makes them an integral part of the plot development itself. Do you agree with what has been stated? Or do you think the success of these two series lies in other narrative elements? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that Sunday 23 August chapter 281 of My Hero Academia will be published, and we leave you to the disconcerting events of chapter 260 of Black Clover.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

