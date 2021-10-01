The Upside Down Will Be Used in “Stranger Things” Season 4, But How?

One of the most popular shows “Stranger Things” will be back with season 4. It has completed three seasons with the growing fans and followers worldwide.

As you all know that Season 4 of “Stranger Things” has been officially confirmed by the Duffer Brothers, Creators of the series. Because of the overwhelming Fans, The teaser or we can say a short video has been released on September 30.

This Short Video has a Glimpse of season 4, and it also confirms the upcoming season. If you all have seen the video, then you must know that several clues in it lead you towards the plot of Season 4.

There are some hints hidden in the Video. There was a clock tower on the left side which turned upside down. So Fans are curious to know how Season 4 will use this Upside Down Symbol.

Many fans-made theories will explain the storyline of season 4. But you can not believe it as they are just fictional theories.

The Upside Down in the clock tower may refer to the Time Travel in Season 4. Maybe Thar’s how they are going to use it. Well, Duffer brothers confirmed that there would be some time-traveling experience in the upcoming season.

At the end of the video, There was flashing, “We are Not in Hawkins Anymore.” So What does that Mean?

The flashing signs may mean that the Upside Down is not in the Hawkins. So to unlock the Mysteries of the Upside Down, The kids will have to go outside the Hawkins.

Season 1,2, and 3 Is Now Streaming on Netflix. Watch It Now.