My Hero Academia: Himiko Toga manages to develop a new unexpected disguise

Himiko Toga he is establishing himself more and more as one of the most important characters of the Union of Villains, those criminals who follow Tomura Shigaraki. The girl was among the very first exponents of the group and has proven herself several times in My Hero Academia to possess excellent physical and assassination skills.

Thanks to his quirk, Himiko Toga is able to transform himself into the person whose blood he drinks. Always having a supply is therefore essential if he wants to use his quirk. Throughout the story, we’ve seen her attack and get blood from different characters. One of them is Uraraka Ochako, used during the fight with Curious, but Camie Utsushimi was also a victim.

It seems that she managed to get Midoriya’s blood too, although she hasn’t used it yet, but a new disguise and probably a new victim they were shown in My Hero Academia 288. To lure Uraraka away from the crowd and other heroes, she transformed into an energetic old lady and guided the heroine through the meanders of the city to an abandoned hut, where she ended her transformation.

Now we have to see how Toga and Uraraka will face each other: the appointment is for My Hero Academia 289.