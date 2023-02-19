Clickbait Season 2: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

Clickbait is a suspense drama television series that Christian White and Tony Ayres created for Netflix. Ayres acts as the showrunner, while Emma Freeman, Laura Besley, Brad Anderson, and Ben Young are the directors.

Clickbait discusses the unfavourable aspects of social media. The major plot is about a father who goes missing and then turns up in a video holding a sign that says he will pass away after the video has been viewed by 5 million people.

The majority of the shooting for the series, which has Oakland, California as its backdrop, took place in Melbourne, Australia. Along with David Heyman, Michael McMahon, Brad Anderson, and Bradford Winters, Ayres and Winchester serve as the show’s executive producers. Tom Hoffie and Joanna Werner serve as the show’s producers.

For the series’ characters, the creators have cast a number of great actors, including Motell G. Foster, Abraham Lim, Phoenix Raei, Adrian Grenier, Jessie Collins, and many more.

Clickbait Season 2

With an IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes rating of 7.3 and 55%, respectively, Clickbait is unquestionably one of the best miniseries for those who appreciate a great mental tease. Since its 2021 release, this Tony Ayres and Christian White thriller on Netflix has been competing with science fiction programmes like Black Mirror, which has an 84% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The majority of viewers laud the season 1 performers’ effort, considering it good. But the biggest issue that needs to be addressed is whether Netflix would provide fans a second season or not.

The show’s buzzy idea almost demands that you see it. Adrian Grenier’s character, father-of-two Nick Brewer, gets abducted while hanging up the placards “I ABUSE WOMEN” and “AT 5 MILLION VIEWS I DIE.” Throughout the season, Nick’s family, including his wife Sophie (Betty Gabriel) and sister Pia (Zoe Kazan), search for the kidnapper and attempt to figure out what Nick did to wind up on the tape.

Eight episodes of the programme have already been seen by viewers since it debuted on August 25. Within 48 hours of its release, the drama topped Netflix’s most-watched lists.

The cast of Clickbait Season 2

If “Clickbait” went on, it may follow the model set by “The Sinner” and have a detective look into a new crime with a different theme each season. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) cracks murder cases involving sin and atonement in “The Sinner.”

Detective Roshan Amiri (Phoenix Raei) of “Clickbait” may look into a new online crime in Oakland, California each season. In that situation, Raei would be the only actor required to make a comeback, and the programme could expand its ensemble to include other victims, suspects, distressed family members, and online vigilantes.

The three main characters in “Clickbait” Season 1 are played by an actor from a legendary show who hasn’t done TV in a while (Adrian Grenier), an independent movie star who’s looking to take on a different kind of project than she usually appears in (Zoe Kazan), and a character actress who is good in everything and is most usually aligned with horror movies (Betty Gabriel). It would be entertaining to repeat this cast mix in Season 2.

Clickbait ending explained

We were taken on a wild journey by clickbait. We had suspicions about the mistresses’ wives, as well as one of their brothers. Throughout the series, other truths were revealed, including Nick’s history of cheating.

We believed we had answers in the penultimate episode. We now have some clarifications. Simon, the sibling of one of Nick’s mistresses, was revealed to be the perpetrator of the abduction and the production of the film. Then, additional realities started to surface.

Nick wasn’t a habitual con artist. He hadn’t engaged in any online conversations with the ladies. There was simply one person he revealed the affair to after someone catfished the ladies.

We all naturally thought it to be the best buddy. That was what everyone—including Pia—thought. To find the edited pictures, she went to Matt’s PC. All of them were there, but wasn’t this a touch too simple?

We did discover that Simon did not murder Nick, however. Nick headed to the individual who had carried out the catfishing after Simon had allowed him to go.

What would be the storyline of Clickbait Season 2?

Beware of spoilers. We know who murdered Nick Brewer by the time Clickbait’s eight episodes are over. His coworker Dawn Gleed used his image on a catfish dating page, and her husband Ed found out. After she deleted the profile, Sarah, one of her catfish victims, committed herself.

After she passed away, Sarah’s brothers abducted IRL Nick and recorded the tapes, but they later released him when they realised he was unrelated to Sarah’s death. When Nick appeared at Dawn’s home in real life, Ed fatally beat him.

All of this is revealed in the conclusion when Nick’s son Kai visits Dawn’s home after discovering that she was responsible for Nick’s death. After briefly keeping Kai at gunpoint, Ed attempts to flee but is shot dead by the police. So now Nick’s murderer and Nick are both dead. Dawn is still alive, therefore a second season may focus on what she accomplishes next with her amazing catfishing techniques.

On the other hand, season 2 does not need to centre on the same cast. In an anthology series, clickbait may pull a White Lotus and feature a fresh, mild-mannered guy as the victim of a gonzo murder video. In such a situation, changing the topic of the video would allow the programme to transform into an anthology without repeating the same plot. Perhaps it’s a well-known person with a sinister hidden life.

Maybe the programme should follow the lives of the random Online sleuths rather than the victim’s relatives. Additionally, the programme could find a way to maintain Roshan Amiri (Phoenix Raei) in his role as the lead investigator. There are many possible outcomes for an anthology season.

Release Date for Clickbait Season 2

Even though the series was just recently published in August 2021, it is already well-known on Netflix. It may be difficult to anticipate when the latest season will begin right now. However, we anticipate that Clickbait’s second season will be quickly renewed for 2023.

where can I watch season 2 of clickbait?

Since the creators have not yet renewed the series, you cannot view Clickbait Season 2 online across any streaming service platform. However, Netflix, an American subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service, is where you can view the first season of Clickbait.

Clickbait Season 2 Trailer

The official Clickbait season 2 trailer has not yet been released. After the series’ announcement of Clickbait season 2, we anticipate its imminent release. Let’s watch the Clickbait Season 1 teaser, which Netflix published on August 11, 2021.