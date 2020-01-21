Entertainment

My Hero Academia 4: key visual and trailer for the second part of the anime

January 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
The tears of My Hero Academia 4×14 have not yet been forgotten, but the heroes must now look to the future. Izuku and the other 1-A boys involved in the fight with Overhaul have finally returned to the Yuei and must compulsorily prepare for what will come. And there will be no room for sadness or loneliness.

The conclusion of the Overhaul arc with episode 15 of will be marked next Saturday My Hero Academia season 4, preparing the transition to the future narrative arc of the anime. This is presented through an unpublished trailer and key visual.

The video prepared for My Hero Academia starts with an Aizawa announcing the arrival of the Cultural Festival, an event of the Yuei opposed to the Sports Festival. The boys are enthusiastic about the event that will be addressed musically: the 1-A will stage a show where Jirou will be at the center of the scene, together with a band and a dance.

While Togata and Eri will also be present at the Yuei festival, not everything will go in the right direction. In a few frames the two unpublished antagonists are presented, Gentle and LaBrava, who will not fail to give Izuku a hard time. The opening of Kana-Boon is also introduced, entitled "Star Maker" and which you can listen to in the second part of the trailer at the top of the news.

Together with the video, at the bottom you can find the key visual of My Hero Academia 4 prepared by Umakoshi, animator of the series. Izuku and the others will be dropped into the school environment again, what do you expect from the new arc?

