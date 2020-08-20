My Hero Academia 281: spoilers and images with a Shigaraki Plus Ultra

Share it:

Until now, My Hero Academia had refrained from carrying out all-out battles between the heroes and the League of Villain, in order to develop both factions. But Kohei Horikoshi seems to have decided that the time has come to complete this phase, pitting both sides in a face-to-face fight.

If on the side of Gigantomachia things seem to have gone the right way thanks to the efforts of Ashido and Kirishima, on the other side Endeavor seems to have brought Shigaraki to its knees. This situation will also last in My Hero Academia 281? The first spoilers and images show us what we will see on Sunday on MangaPlus.

The chapter starts with Shigaraki thinking back to his father, while Aizawa hopes the enemy will stop. Despite everything, however, the enemy continues in his speech against the heroes, affirming how problematic they are for society. But Endeavor won't let him speak for long since it hurls itself against it with a new flaming attack. Gran Torino also intervenes and knocks Shigaraki to the ground, but the heroes seem exhausted.

Deku also jumps into the action alongside Bakugo and again with Endeavor. However, Shigaraki's body seems to resist beyond all limits due to Dr. Garaki's treatment. As Deku uses the Black Whip to keep the villain blocked, Shigaraki fires an anti-quirk bullet at Rock Lock and Aizawa. The chapter 281 of My Hero Academia ends with Eri who happily heads to the UA.