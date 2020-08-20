Entertainment

My Hero Academia 281: spoilers and images with a Shigaraki Plus Ultra

August 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Until now, My Hero Academia had refrained from carrying out all-out battles between the heroes and the League of Villain, in order to develop both factions. But Kohei Horikoshi seems to have decided that the time has come to complete this phase, pitting both sides in a face-to-face fight.

If on the side of Gigantomachia things seem to have gone the right way thanks to the efforts of Ashido and Kirishima, on the other side Endeavor seems to have brought Shigaraki to its knees. This situation will also last in My Hero Academia 281? The first spoilers and images show us what we will see on Sunday on MangaPlus.

The chapter starts with Shigaraki thinking back to his father, while Aizawa hopes the enemy will stop. Despite everything, however, the enemy continues in his speech against the heroes, affirming how problematic they are for society. But Endeavor won't let him speak for long since it hurls itself against it with a new flaming attack. Gran Torino also intervenes and knocks Shigaraki to the ground, but the heroes seem exhausted.

READ:  Digimon Adventure: An intense battle will be at the center of the next episode

Deku also jumps into the action alongside Bakugo and again with Endeavor. However, Shigaraki's body seems to resist beyond all limits due to Dr. Garaki's treatment. As Deku uses the Black Whip to keep the villain blocked, Shigaraki fires an anti-quirk bullet at Rock Lock and Aizawa. The chapter 281 of My Hero Academia ends with Eri who happily heads to the UA.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.