Sailor Moon Eternal: Could have the next part.

The second film in the Bishoujo Senshi film project Sailor Moon Eternal (Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie), premiered in Japan on February 11 and, according to its ending sequence, the film closes with a message in English that states: “To Be Continued.

.”Additionally, the Japanese portal Oricon published a live performance video where Kotono Mitsuishi (the voice of Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon) was asked about the said message.

Mitsuishi noted that the original manga’s story has a “fifth season” or “arc” beyond these two films. He also stated that “If there is a continuation, then I want us to do it as soon as possible.”

The first film of this film project was scheduled to premiere on September 11 in theaters in Japan but was delayed until January 8 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This project marks 25 years since the franchise last featured a feature film screened in Japanese theaters.

Production team:

Naoko Takeuchi is credited for the original work and supervision of the project. Chiaki Kon (Back Street Girls: Gokudolls, Golden Time, Higurashi When They Cry) returns to direct the two films at Toei Animation Studios in collaboration with Studio Deen.

Kazuko Tadano ( Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon, Choujuu Kishin Dancougar: Hakunetsu no Shuushou, Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens) is in charge of character design.

Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Is the Order a Rabbit?, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, Jashin-chan Dropkick) is responsible for writing and supervising the scripts.

Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon Synopsis:

Usagi Tsukino is an average, clumsy, and whiny student who consistently scores poorly on her exams. Unexpectedly, her monotonous life is turned upside down when she saves a cat with a crescent moon on her forehead from imminent danger.

The cat, named Luna, later reveals that their encounter was no accident: Usagi is destined to become Sailor Moon, a planetary guardian with the power to protect Earth. Given a unique brooch that allows her to transform, she must now use her new powers to save the city from the many threats that threaten her. Stay tuned for the next update.