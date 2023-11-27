Murim Login Chapter 177 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The upcoming publication of Murim Login Chapter 178 has the fans thrilled. Lee Hyeon-Sook created the artwork, while Yeon Joon wrote the manhwa.

In order to prove he is deserving of fame and money, gamer Jin Tae-Kyung journeys to the fighting-arts world of Murim and defeats formidable opponents with only his gaming prowess and abilities.

The last chapter of Murim Login featured Taekyung and the mysterious Virtuous Sword engaged in a fierce battle.

Still, things took an unexpected turn once the Virtuous Sword suddenly decided to leave the fight.

Taekyung became increasingly frustrated as his opponent showed an uncommon degree of eagerness and his assaults appeared to be ineffectual against them.

Virtuous Sword demonstrated his amazing strength by pushing Taekyung back despite his attempts to overwhelm him.

In addition to the next storyline’s publishing date, we will also examine the previously published chapter more closely in order to gain a deeper comprehension of the present plotline and its future developments.

The gifted Zerobic created Murim Login, which debuted in 2020 and has amassed a sizable fan base.

Readers are anxious to dive into the newest chapter of this Korean manhwa, and they can’t wait for Murim Login Chapter 177 to release.

As new creatures appear and Tae-Kyung must adapt to them, the plot holds viewers’ attention and demonstrates his unceasing development.

Murim Login Chapter 177 Release Date

Murim Login enthusiasts, celebrate! In a brief period of time, Chapter 177 will be published.

Recent speculations state that on November 25, 2023, the much awaited Murim Login Chapter 177 is expected to be released to the general public for the first time.

Murim Login Chapter 177 Plot

Two spies told The Clan Master in a previous episode of Murim Login that they had seen evidence of a warrior clash 700 kilometers farther north, at Bi Mu Jang.

The clan master considered the question carefully before answering. The Chief Priest & the Clan Master have a talk in the upcoming chapter.

He asks whether he believes that the menacing clouds in the sky could be originating from Cheon and warns of their impending arrival.

You can see the clouds in the sky. This Korean manhwa chronicles the exploits of a brave swordsman navigating life within a martial arts group.

In the process, he solves mysteries. A hunter’s main source of money is killing monsters, and these people are frequently rather strong.

The game learns that after the player finishes it, they can log out. In real life, the player likewise perishes if he dies while playing.

Jin’s good fortune continues when he learns that a player who perishes in a match also perishes in daily life.

After a great lot of hardship, Jin manages to escape a virtual reality game that takes place in the world of martial arts.

This also elevates him to a higher level as a hunter, giving him better physical skills and more strength.

There was one key distinction, though: all of the abilities and stats he acquired in the virtual world of the game also applied in the real world.

The main character, Jin Tae-Kyung, is portrayed as a beginner swordsman who battles monsters in order to achieve his objectives.

