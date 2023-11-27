Blue Box Chapter 128 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Taiki was excited to play in the first-year badminton tournament at Saitama High School, but he found out in Blue Box Chapter 115 that Sajikawa Yusa, his intended opponent, had decided to play badminton overseas.

Taiki was upset to learn this since he had worked hard to practice in the hopes of competing against Yusa. He nevertheless proceeded to win the competition, earning a chance to face Kishi in the following round.

Taiki’s determination is unwavering as the regional competition goes on, and Mochizuki—his opponent in the end—seems assured.

The outcome of Taiki’s match versus Kishi and the difficulties that lay ahead in Blue Box Chapter 116 are exciting for fans to watch.

We’ve got you covered! The revelation that Taiki is genuinely miserable because he no longer wants to meet Chinatsu makes the upcoming episode of the series both incredibly intriguing and melancholic.

Blue Box Chapter 128 Scan Release Date

The manga has received a great deal of love and admiration from readers, and as a result, chapter 128 will be released on November 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM IST. Dec. 3: Foreign Nations

Blue Box Chapter 128 Plot

At Eimei High School, Taiki Inomata is a junior or senior right now. As a player on the boys’ badminton team, Taiki has affections for Chinatsu Kano, a great player on the girls’ basketball team and a more senior student.

Chinatsu is likewise hopeful about this prospect. In the show, two young athletes—one who plays basketball and the other badminton—address their problems and seek to reach their full sporting potential.

They then inquire about Kyo and Hina, wondering if they were also lost at the park. Nevertheless, not long after, they both show up at the same moment, and they clarify that they were working on their own projects and that people shouldn’t compare them to Taiki.

Following that, we see Karen and Moriya strolling hand in hand. Karen tells Moriya that she has a big job ahead of her since she will be in charge of all those wild lads.

She tells Moriya she is unusually sensitive and that she must exercise caution because she finds herself spending all of her time with boys who have problems.

