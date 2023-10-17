Murim Login Chapter 172 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Fans of Murim Login are eagerly awaiting Chapter 172 since it calls for a dramatic confrontation with Tae-Kyung Jin and Jong Richu.

The stage is now set for a titanic struggle as the mystery behind Jong Richu’s power and origins intensifies.

In this article, we’ll summarize the most recent happenings, give a sneak peek of what to expect in Chapter 172, and provide crucial information on the publication date as well as where you can read Chapter 172 online.

In order to have a deeper knowledge of the current plotline and how events will play out in the future, we’ll also look more closely at the chapter that was previously released along with the publication date of the upcoming storyline.

Murim Login is one among the chapters in the Manhwa series that readers enjoy reading. The action-fantasy book has drawn a sizable readership.

An action-adventure fantasy drama is Murim Login. The author of the fantasy series is Zerobic, while Jang Cheol Byuk serves as the illustrator. Jin Tae Kyung, who becomes immersed in the game’s universe, is the focus of Murim Login.

The Murim Login series’ Chapter 171, titled “I’m Back,” begins with Jin-Woo’s return to the Murim world after completing his training at the Tower of Trials.

A squad of assassins sent by the Black Dragon Society approach him right away.

These assassins are quickly eliminated by Jin-Woo, who also makes it apparent that he has returned and is prepared to take on the Black Dragon Society.

Jin-Woo then goes to the Demonic Sect to see his previous companion, the Demon Lord. Jin-Woo’s development has greatly impressed the Demon Lord, who proclaims him ready to face the Black Dragon Society.

The Black Dragon Emperor, the head of the Black Dragon Society, is challenged to a duel by Jin-Woo after he travels there.

The Black Dragon Emperor, who is first confident in his skills, is quickly overpowered by Jin-Woo’s great power.

Jin-Woo successfully vanquishes the Black Dragon Emperor and destroys the Black Dragon Society’s main office. With this triumph, Jin-Woo becomes the murim world’s most formidable martial artist.

Murim Login’s Chapter 171 serves as a crucial turning point, indicating the end of Jin-Woo’s training and the beginning of his journey to become the most powerful martial artist in the Murim universe.

Murim Login Chapter 172 Release Date

Fans of Murim Login, rejoice! Within a short period of time, Chapter 172 will be published. Recent speculations claim that on October 13, 2023, the much-anticipated Murim Login Chapter 172 is supposed to be released for the first time to the general public.

Murim Login Chapter 172 Plot

a time when following and killing monsters that emerge through gates is how hunters make their living. Jin Tae-Kyung, a low-ranking hunter, accidentally logs into a game that is set in the martial arts world after finding a virtual reality (VR) system.

After riding a highs and lows roller coaster, Tae-Kyung can now finally leave this planet. He could use the improvements in his physical prowess and cerebral prowess he gained while in Murim to survive outside of it.

He is now able to support his family and continue working as a hunter. But he comes to the conclusion that returning to Murim might be best for his NPC friends.

The penultimate chapter to be published starts off with both informers telling the Clan Master that there appears to be a disturbance at Bi Mu Jang and that, 700 kilometers to the north, there appears to be the continued aftermath from a martial combat.

With this, the Clan Master states, while speaking to himself, that there are the Nine Techniques’ owners, the Five Great Warriors, & three members of the Ten Kings in Bi Mu Jang; it is probably unnecessary to be concerned when he claims that he needs his assistance and strength.

We observe the Clan Master instructing the informers to inform them that he will complete his mission and depart from his base.

However, a single of them tells that the leader has abandoned his seat and King Gak has done the same.

At this point, he pondered the possibilities. He may be heard talking to himself as he expresses his optimism that nothing has gone amiss despite his great concern.

He then addresses the informers, telling them that one of the four is staying at Bi Mu Jang while each of the two will remain there, and that if anything goes wrong, they should notify him as quickly as possible.

The rest of them are instructed to follow him and shut the area completely once they arrive at the spot, in addition to the other things he has spoken.

He also seemed to believe that the assassination is currently more important than everything else.

The main character of Murim Login, Jin Tae Kyung, is a novice hunter who needs experiences to improve.

He has no talents, which causes him to struggle financially. He comes across a capsule amongst the trash one day. Murim is the name of the capsule, and it lists Jin Tae Kyung for the player.

Once the game is over, you can log out, but if you die it the game, you also die in real life. Jin Tae completes the challenges, but he still possesses all of the powers he earned while playing.

Chapter 171 of Murim Login opens with a fight amongst Jong Richu et Tae Kyung Jin. Jong Richu intervenes in the conflict since he is going to kill Cheong Poong. Jong Richu is far more powerful than he seems, Tae Jin knows.

Tae Jin is warned by the coach not to intervene in the fight or he would be eliminated. Angered, the referee declares that the championship match will be held the following day. Tae Jin begs the referee to alter the rules and wants a bout for that day.