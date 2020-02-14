Entertainment

Mourning in the world of comics: Hubert Boulard, author of "The Orcs-gods", is missing

February 13, 2020
The French cartoonist Hubert Boulard, mainly known for jobs like Beauty and Gli Orchi-dei, he left us a little while ago according to what was revealed by the publishing house Editions Delcourt. At the time of death, the causes of which have not yet been clarified, he was only 49 years old.

Hubert Boulard was born in Saint-Renan (Finistère) in 1971 and was passionate about comics from a young age. After finishing high school he enrolled and graduated from the Angers School of Fine Arts and decided to start working as a draftsman before devoting himself entirely to writing comics. His first project, entitled Legs de l'alchimiste, convinced the French public and allowed him to embark on a real career as an author.

In 2015 his work Beauty (distributed in Italy by BAO Publishing) also allowed him to win the highly coveted Jacques-Lob Prize in France and the Firecracker Alternative Book Award in the USA, while three years later his art also reached the Italian public thanks to The Orcs-gods, awarded at Lucca Comics & Games 2019 "Best series" together with Demon of Jason Shiga.

On the pages of Everyeye we often talked about the author. In case you want to know more about his most famous work, we refer you to our in-depth analysis on Gli Orchi-dei.

