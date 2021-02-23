More Keiko Nagita for the Arechi catalog!

Yesterday, the companions of Ramen For Two received on their YouTube channel Carles Miralles, director of Arechi Manga, in an entertaining interview where several surprises were revealed in the form of licenses. Fans of classic shojo They are in luck because the publisher continues to bet on more titles for its catalog. On this occasion, it is about two works that have a common link: the author of the script is Keiko Nagita, whom we already know for being the scriptwriter of Candy Candy and the author of Candy Candy. The definitive story, a title that the Arechi catalog released last year.

Rorian no Aoi Sora

The first one is Rorian no Aoi Sora, single volume with script of Keiko Nagita and drawings of Youko Shima. In keeping with the type of story that Nagita accustoms us to, this manga introduces us to Claudine, a rich girl who must face a terrible personal tragedy: the death of her father. This fact will trigger her to move from the city to the country, leaving her completely discouraged. Originally published in 1975 on the pages of the magazine Nakayoshi from the publisher Kodansha.

According to the data that Carles was able to share in the interview, Rorian no Aoi Sora would have his provisional departure date scheduled for the month of June and its format will be the one already shown in the publisher’s edited works: paperback volume with dust jacket, format B6 (Carles specified that they had modified the measurements of the original volume so that it had exactly the same size as the volumes of Arte, Magical Girl Holy Shit and Baltzar) and at a price of € 9.00.

Miriam Blue no Mizumi

The second and last license is Miriam Blue no Mizumi, another single volume scripted by Keiko Nagita, but this time illustrated by Yasuko Aoike, author of the generation of 24 that finally arrives in Spain. The story introduces us to a young woman named Miriam who finds herself lovingly between a rock and a hard place: she must decide between a somewhat rebellious boyfriend and her adopted brother. Originally published in 1975 on the pages of the magazine Princess from the publisher Akita Shoten.

