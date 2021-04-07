James Gunn confirms that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin filming this 2021

James Gunn is one of the men of the moment when it comes to superhero cinema. In fact, he is one of the few who is working in parallel on a large DC project and a Marvel one.

On the one hand, fans are excited about the work he’s doing with the new version of Suicide Squad. And, on the other, they also really want to know when they can finally see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The good thing is that, according to Gunn himself, the intention is that the filming of the latter begins at some point (still undetermined) in this year 2021.

As reported from Coomingsoon, the director appealed a Twitter to confirm some details about the next installment of this group of cosmic heroes in the MCU. And although he did not provide more data (2021 aside), it is very possible that Gunn will begin production of the film when he finishes his work with The Suicide Squad and its spinoff series Peacemaker. The latter, by the way, is already in the production phase.

To top it off, Gunn also anticipated that fans should wait to see the introduction of new worlds and alien characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, I assure you that it will be the largest installment of the trilogy.

Our designers & visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings. I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic.

This.

One.

Is.

Huge.

I’m excited. # Vol3 🚀 https://t.co/gtboIx2YWX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 5, 2021

At this time we do not know when the film will be released. However, it is confirmed that some Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in an MCU movie before this Vol. 3. This is the case of the characters of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan, who will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder (whose premiere is scheduled for 2022).