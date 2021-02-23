¡Trailer final de Bravely Default II!

With his departure date practically around the corner, during the Nintendo Direct that took place last night, Nintendo returned to teach us new images and cinematics of Bravely Default II, the long-awaited direct sequel to the game Square Enix.

Next February 26 we will get to know the system again Bravely&Default that so much ovation earned his original game, in addition to unraveling the ins and outs of a new story, with some less charismatic characters. And, in the new trailer that was shared on the Nintendo account as soon as the Nintendo Direct finished, they give us an overview of all the characters and works that we can discover in it, to the rhythm of a magnificent OST of Revo, who returns for this delivery (remember that Bravely Second It did not feature music by the composer, but the original did).