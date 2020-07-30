Money laundering and the threat of disaffiliation: the details of the scandal in Cruz Azul, one of the emblematic clubs of Mexican soccer

Share it:

The accounts of Cruz Azul executives such as Guillermo Álvarez and Víctor Garces were frozen at the end of May (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

Two months ago, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) requested that the accounts of Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, president of Cruz Azul and director of the Cooperative; Victor Garcés, former vice president of Cruz Azul, and Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas, Director of Strategic Planning, on suspicion of money laundering, irregular purchase of players and operation with illicit resources.

The FIU detected irregular movements for more than 1,300 million pesos to international bank accounts and 300 million pesos that the Cooperative gave to ghost companies.

This body filed the complaint with the Attorney General of the Republic and yesterday, July 29, it was announced that a arrest warrant against the manager of Cruz Azul for the crimes of organized crime and operation with illegal resources. Although as stipulated in the National Code of Criminal ProceduresGuillermo Álvarez must first receive a summons to appear before a judge.

ESPN He announced that the order was issued by Iván Aarón Zeferín Rodríguez, district judge Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System in the State of Mexico, with residence in Almoloya de Juárez (Altiplano).

The FGR issued an arrest warrant against Guillermo Álvarez (Photo: Reuters / Rickey Rogers)

In addition, in the document to which said portal had access, it is indicated that Álvarez had “administration, management or supervision functions” in operations related to organized crime, while Víctor Garcés, and four other people who have a relationship with Cooperativa Cruz Azul were "without administrative, management or supervisory functions."

The accused must be presented at the Federal Center for Social Readaptation Number One, El Altiplano.

Last week, Guillermo Álvarez presented evidence to the corresponding authorities, in order to clarify the accusations against him. And it was in early June that the manager indicated that the allegations of alleged diversion of money were false.

"The accusations and accusations that have been leveled against the organization are false. It should be noted that the signage for 429 million pesos and 44.5 million dollars are nothing more than transfers from the ‘Cycna de Oriente’ accounts, owned by the Cooperative, ”he said.

Guillermo Álvarez attended last week to present evidence to the corresponding authorities about the accusations against him (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Given the actions that the FIU had undertaken in June, at a press conference on June 10, Enrique Bonilla, Liga MX president, indicated that the team is not at risk of being disenrolled, "the club is not subject to investigation, it is one of the companies of the Cooperative"

In accordance with the provisions of the Bylaws and the Rules of the Hobby, Name and Venue of the Mexican Football Federation ands reason for disaffiliation if any owner or manager of the club has incurred in criminal acts or of dubious reputation.

In addition, it is indicated that it is a executive committee which opens an investigation, in which the versions and tests of those involved must be gathered, and must be carried out in a period not exceeding 30 days.

Subsequently, the committee will present the results of the inquiries to the General Assembly of the Federation for a decision to be made.

Guillermo Álvarez has served as team president since 1988 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In the case of Cruz Azul, Guillermo Álvarez Serves as president of the organization since 1988, but the team belongs to the Cement Cooperative. As a result, they could begin a process to appoint another person to fill that role.

At the moment, neither the club nor the league have issued any statement on the matter.

