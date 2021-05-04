Money Heist Season 5 Release Date update: When is it coming on Netflix?

Money heist is the most famous show on Netflix because this is a Spanish series and this is loved by the people. It has turned into a sensational and sensible series because of some seasons and the characters who are playing the role in it.

Everyone is kinda attached to those characters so they are eagerly waiting for the fifth season and even I can not wait for this to release on Netflix.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date

It is one of the most-watched series because this series got 65M views on its fourth season and this is a huge thing for that series, so they started for season five.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the fifth season because season four was ended in some suspensions and yes, the wait is over now!

Netflix has announced the release date for season five and fans are going literally crazy for that show. Also, the bad news is this season will be the last season for Money Heist.

Episodes of Money Heist season 5

Money heist is all about action, thriller, crime, emotions, and mystery. This show is all about the professor and the team he creates to assemble his planned heists.

They are a gang of robbers who are definitely on a secret and mysterious mission and they have done the greatest robbery in this Spanish history.

Fans are super excited about this show that what is gonna happen in this season also, they are curious about how many episodes were there in season five. Every season had 8 episodes but the good news for the fans is this season will have ten episodes in total.

About filming Money Heist season 5

The filming of this show started in august 2020 because the show renewed season five by July 2020. Since then, the fans are super excited about this show.

So far we know that this show was still filming in 2021 but they have announced that the season will be out in the second half of the year 2021.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date update

Still, the release dates are not yet confirmed but the only thing that is decided is this show will release in the second half of the year 2021 means this year by the end of the year, it will be out on Netflix.

As of right now, Netflix has announced that at the end of September the show will on the Netlfix platform this year 2021.

