Mon Laferte promises not to sing again with Plácido Domingo

January 25, 2020
Chilean singer Mon Laferte, performer of musical successes such as Tu lack of love and Amárrame, says in an interview with EFE that she will not sing again with the Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo and gives her reasons.

Mon Laferte has not liked anything that Plácido Domingo is involved in a scandal of cases of sexual harassment in North America.

During 2019, about twenty singers made their complaint public against Plácido Domingo and commented that they were victims of sexual harassment by him, it was reported in different media at the time.

And in the face of such accusations Plácido Domingo denied absolutely everything and assured that "he had never" behaved like a stalker.

Placido Domingo invited Mon Laferte in 2018 to sing with him in his 50-year celebration, and he accepted, however, today he says he would no longer accept any invitation from him in protest of his behavior.

I met a beautiful, respectful, kind, talented man. And I keep that image. But today I would not sing with him again after knowing what happened. It's hard, ”says Mon Laferte to EFE.




In emphasizing the above, Mon Laferte also adds that he gives his support to women simply and simply because historically men have always been more believed.

