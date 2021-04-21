all the news of the Apple presentation

Apple has just unveiled many new features at its spring event. The company has pulled back the curtain on new equipment that has been deployed to the public at blazing speed. As usual in presentations of this type. We have four products that have starred in the event without any doubt and that we can see below.

All the news of the Apple event April 2021

Tim Cook and the rest of his team have been in charge of introducing us to new products that are going to give a lot to talk about. The most prominent has undoubtedly been the new iMac 2021, which with its design breaks schemes than you can expect from a desktop computer.

This new iMac debuts a slimmer profile design for your 24 inch screen. It has new Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard peripherals, which match one of the seven colors of the new equipment. This is possible thanks to the M1, which Apple has incorporated into the iMac 2021 to slim down and completely redesign the interior.

The new iPad Pro 2021 is also the other protagonist of the Apple event. The company has incorporated an M1 processor also to this device, unifying the silicon of both product families. The 12.9-inch model also comes with a mini-LED screen that compares directly to the XDR Pro Display panels.

In the field of accessories, Apple has surprised us with a new Apple TV 4K. Its main outstanding novelty is that of play 4K and HDR content at more frames per second. An A12 Bionic processor is responsible for running games and movies at a higher quality. And as a travel companion we have a new redesigned Siri Remote, which retains its essence.

Apple has also definitively announced the new AirTag, the locating beacon that we had been waiting for almost two years. From Cupertino they have announced this tiny device that allows it to be placed on other objects so as not to lose them. And if necessary, be able to locate them quickly thanks to the Search network.

Rounding out today’s wave of Apple news is a Podcast update with a subscription service, new Apple Watch straps, and today’s release of software RCs.