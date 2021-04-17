Jojo: Did you know that Giorno’s hair is inspired by Michelangelo?

Wherever you put it, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure it is a work that drives fans all over the world crazy. In fact, Hirohiko Araki’s masterpiece enjoys a community of millions of people and, even in the Bel Paese, the series is extremely popular. After all, Italy is a setting that the sensei has paid particular attention to.

Almost 2 years after the end of Vento Aureo, a few weeks ago the production of Stone Ocean was finally confirmed, the sixth part of Jojo, on the occasion of an event entirely dedicated online. Before starting our next adventure with Jolyne Cujoh, ended up in prison for a crime she never committed, it is important to uncover some of the details that have distinguished Vento Aureo.

In particular, in fact, the hair of Giovanna day, protagonist of part 5, are deliberately inspired by the hair of the David at Michelangelo, a masterpiece of statuary now preserved in the Accademia Gallery in Florence. To convince Araki to use this form of hair was precisely the fact that he noticed how this type was very common in sculptures and “Italian reasons“A particularly interesting curiosity but also a tribute to one of the greatest painters and sculptors that Italy has ever had the burden and the honor of meeting.

