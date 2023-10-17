Mission Impossible 8: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Extremely high stakes in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning necessitated two films. The outcome of Ethan Hunt’s battle with his most convoluted adversary yet has us on the edge of our seats. The first half of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning not only had Hunt’s most peculiar and convoluted foe to date, but it also featured deaths, incredible stunt work, and notable new additions to the Mission: Impossible group.

However, many mysteries were still left unexplained by the eighth film in the Tom Cruise series. More specifically, why didn’t Hunt and the others return? Is there anyone else we can expect to see reprised in a similar role as an IMF official? When can we expect to learn the answers to these questions? The good news is that the wait for the release of Mission: Impossible 8 won’t be too long.

Mission Impossible 8 Release Date

The current release date for Mission: Impossible 8 is June 28, 2024, however as was previously indicated, this date is subject to change. Preliminary reports indicated that production on the new film began in March 2022, with a promotional hiatus for Mission: Impossible 7 scheduled to run until July 2023. The SAG-AFTRA strike prevented that from happening, and it’s unclear how much filming is still necessary. Paramount may be forced to postpone the film if the strike continues for an extended period of time.

Mission Impossible 8 Cast

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, and the film will feature a majority of the actors from Mission: Impossible 7. Mission: Impossible – 8’s cast list is as follows:

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

Esai Morales as Gabriel

Pom Klementieff as Paris

Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs

Holt McCallany as Bernstein

Nick Offerman as Sydney

Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas

Mariela Garriga as Marie

Rolf Saxon as William Donloe

Mission Impossible 8 Plot

Dead Reckoning is an impossible mission. In the climactic scene of Part I, which takes place on the Orient Express, Ethan Hunt achieves the greatly sought-after objective of retrieving the key to the entity’s chamber. The compartment, however, is hidden within the remains of a sunken Russian submarine known as the Sevastopol.

Ethan’s objective is to wipe out the malicious AI, but many countries are competing for control of it so they can turn it into a weapon. The entire world is now on the hunt for Ethan and his IMF team, including new recruit Grace (Hayley Atwell), in the hopes of stopping his goal and retrieving the key.

The location of the sunken Sevastopol is a major plot point in Dead Reckoning Part Two because Hunt and his colleagues have yet to find it. Unanswered questions need to be resolved in the follow-up, such as Marie (Mariela Garriga) and Ethan’s relationship. Gabriel kills Marie in front of Ethan, 30 years earlier, in a flashback that ultimately leads Ethan to join the IMF.

The disappearance of Luther (Ving Rhames) and the hard drive carrying a chunk of the malevolent A.I. and the purpose for Jasper Briggs’ (Shea Whigham) unrelenting pursuit of Hunt are also mysteries. The fact that Dan Briggs, the initial leader of the IMF team in the Mission: Impossible TV series, and Jasper share the same last name may also be a clue in Mission: Impossible 8.

Mission Impossible 8 Crew

Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the Mission: Impossible franchise, had planned to film both movies in rapid succession. Both films are said to mark Cruise’s farewell to the franchise, though neither the star nor Paramount has confirmed this. Production for Dead Reckoning 2 kicked off in March of 2022, commencing in the United Kingdom before relocating to Italy and finally wrapping up on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. Photographs from the set also show Cruise performing several dangerous aerial acrobatics, including hanging upside down from the plane’s wing.

Many of the franchise’s stars, such as Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff, are expected to return for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part 2. Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, and Holt McCallany are among the confirmed new cast members. Production on Part Two was initially put on hold so that Cruise could go on a worldwide press tour for Part One before the current SAG-AFTRA strike.

Mission Impossible 8 Trailer

Although a complete trailer for Mission: Impossible 8 has not yet been released, one is expected to debut in May 2024. The first trailer for Part One came out in May of 2022, a full year before the film was scheduled to be released. Then, in May of 2023, a longer trailer was released. We anticipate a similar structure for the sequel.

Mission Impossible 8: Is It the Last One?

Dead Reckoning was originally offered as the conclusion of Ethan Hunt’s story and (ostensibly) the Mission Impossible franchise by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie. That’s still a possibility, although that view has recently been challenged. McQuarrie told Fandango in June 2023 that he and Cruise have ideas for where the franchise may go after the eighth picture and that Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2 are not the conclusion of the series.

Where to watch Mission Impossible 8?

You can see the second half of Mission: Impossible 8 in theaters, just like the first. You should probably view these films on the biggest screen available because they are as massive as they get. Then, when the time is right, it will likely be released alongside the rest of the series on Paramount Plus.