The 100 Season 7 Released to Show in 2020:

The 100 Season 6 is currently showing with the most attractive people in their 20s and broadcast on The CW. Furthermore, Jason Rothenberg executive producer of the series already has ideas for The 100 Season 7.

Yes, fans he has already have a beyond five-year plan in place. The reason behind it is that he loves the characters and the world making it able to start fresh every year.

By now The 100, followers already know that every year has a different story to tell. However, Jason said, “He does have an end story in mind, but does not know when the end is going to take place.”

The 100 Season 7

With season six showing when will season seven be available. Well with the series now showing you can expect to set your Sky+ to link to it from April 2020.

Are you wondering who will be in the 100 seasons seven cast get all the inside news here?

Now if the 6th season does not go bonkers and kill the lead player, you will see Eliza Taylor returning as Clarke Griffin.

Some of the other cast members should include Lindsey Morgan (Raven Reyes,) Marie Avgeropoulos (Octavia Blake,) Bob Morley (Bellamy Blake,) Henry Ian Cusick (Marcus Kane,) and Christopher Larkin as (Monty Green.)

The guest star Shannon Kook part of the season five finale and now season six if she makes it should also be returning.

Now, what is the plot about it the 100 seasons seven?

As season six is focusing on building a new colony of humans on ELIGIUS III, we think the 7th season might be taking place entirely on earth.

This will enable Rothenberg to bring proper closure to the series, such as a massive battle. However, presently, your guess is as good as ours is.

Alternatively, it can also be around the Kass Morgan’s post-apocalyptic Young Adult novel as well.

When will we see The 100 Season 7 Trailer?

We are expecting the release by March 2010, but remain a big guess. So until it does arrive, check the fan mailbox for its arrival.

