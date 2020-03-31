         Microsoft makes it easy to develop apps for your Surface Duo, the Android phone with two screens

Share it:

Microsoft decided to transfer its vision from the Surface to Android, albeit in its own style: for this it has developed a mobile phone with two screens. And you want it to be unique, also perfect to offer a different way of using applications: the company has developed different ways to adapt the interface to the Microsoft Surface Duo. Because two screens can give much more of themselves than behave like a tablet.

Remember the Microsoft Surface Duo 'tablet'? The company announced its Android phone with two screens a few months ago without having yet put it into circulation. Yes, we know its design, we also know some of its characteristics, but up to here. In fact, we do not know its price and also its availability; by more than the expected date is at Christmas this 2020. And, since Microsoft wants its Surface Duo to be the most attractive for its future owners, the company has developed different templates for the interfaces of the apps that the creators can assume so that the applications adapt perfectly to the double screen.

Different ways to take advantage of the double screen

Development of applications adapted to Microsoft Surface Duo

Folding mobiles have introduced new ways to use Android. Google already prepared the operating system for these needs months before Samsung presented its Galaxy Fold: from the animations so that the interface adapts clearly and fluidly to the expansion of the screen to Ways to divide the use of several applications at the same time. Afterwards, each brand has included its own vision of how 'extensible' interfaces should behave, a trend that Microsoft has decided to follow.

The Microsoft Surface Duo is not a folding mobile phone to use since its screen is not continuous: the hinges split the panel. Just as manufacturers like Sony did with their P tablet, or ZTE with their Axon M, Microsoft is betting on the use of two independent panels to thus extend the interface or divide it into several applications as the user deems appropriate. This expands the possibilities, both for the user and the developer. Because how can an application take advantage of the two screens to offer independent information on each one?

Different templates for Surface Duo interface

Microsoft has planned the different uses of the Surface Duo. And recently it has created different templates that can be applied to the interface of the applications. For example, there are these 'layouts':

Application on a screen . The developer can choose to have their app run on one of the panels while the other is free for the user to open any other app or game. This functionality can be adapted to both vertical and horizontal use.

. The developer can choose to have their app run on one of the panels while the other is free for the user to open any other app or game. This functionality can be adapted to both vertical and horizontal use. Using the two screens: main and options . The developer can adapt his application to divide the functions between the two screens. For example, if you are an image editor, you can leave the photo with the changes on the left and leave all the adjustment control for the right screen. This use is suitable both vertically and horizontally.

. The developer can adapt his application to divide the functions between the two screens. For example, if you are an image editor, you can leave the photo with the changes on the left and leave all the adjustment control for the right screen. This use is suitable both vertically and horizontally. Use of the two screens in continuity. As if it were a tablet, applications can make use of the two screens simultaneously to expand the interface area.

In addition to offering the different templates or 'layouts' for the Surface Duo interface, Microsoft has also arranged the code codes for each developer to include it in their apps through Android Studio (must be updated). All the information is already available on the Microsoft development website. The updated SDK is also available.

