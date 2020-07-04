"Messi has realized that he is in a project that is not a winner"

Share it:

Lionel Messi halted negotiations with Barcelona for the renewal of his contract and generated uncertainty about his future (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

World football has been in turmoil since it became known that Lionel Messi paused negotiations with the Barcelona for the renewal of your contract. This unexpected news again opened the uncertainty regarding what will be the future of the 33-year-old soccer player and in which club he will play the last years of his career.

The person in charge of bringing this fact to light was the Spanish Manuel Carreño, host of the El Larguero program on Cadena Ser. One day after giving the scoop, the communicator not only ratified his statements, but also elaborated on the reasons that have led the Argentinean to make this decision.

"Messi wants to stop before signing that contract, we don't know if he can be the last one because he is not eternal. He wants to think and make managers think about whether they both agree on the sports project of a winning Barça. What frustrates him is not winning and he has realized that he is in a project that is not a winnerCarreño said in statements to the program Continental Closs by AM 590.

Messi and Quique Setién, the coach who replaced Ernesto Valverde on the Barcelona bench (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

In this sense, he added: “All this is proven from the constant change of coach and sports director. It brings Arthur saying it was going to be the new Xavi and now he is queta packaged ’to go to Juventus and come Pjanic, comes Griezmann but he doesn't play, they promise to Neymar but it does not come, it is not known if the farmhouse is important or not. He wants to know if the project is going to go ahead or not. ”

For Carreño, there are two very specific questions that make Messi doubt about his continuity in the Catalan team. "He is tired of two things: not winning and the permanent leaks that make him responsible for divisions in which he has nothing to do. A part of the latter leave the club and are interested. Everyone has the feeling that (Ernesto) Valverde left because Messi put his thumb down, that if Setien is not going to continue it is because Messi does not like it, that if he does not put Griezmann it is because Messi does not want. He has to take responsibility in the field, but managers must do it in offices, that's why it's tiredness and satiety"

The journalist assured that, for the first time, La Pulga carries in Barcelona those myths that were woven around him in the Argentine team and that they ensure that only what he orders is done there. However, the El Larguero driver considered that the striker "is attributed more power than he really has." "If he had that much weight, Neymar would already be here a long time ago", he claimed.

Messi's future at Barcelona is unknown. He has a contract until June 2021 (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

This situation of uncertainty regarding Messi's future does not only concern Barcelona, ​​but has also spread to the highest levels of Spanish football. "The most worried today after Bartomeu is Javier Tebas, president of the League. They're already gone Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, if Messi leaves, it would be down on the stock market, it would be a weakened Spanish football ”, Carreño stressed.

For the communicator, the managers of Barcelona have failed to make a transition between that multi-champion team of Pep Guardiola and today, something that has left Messi "alone". Quique Setién and his assistants do not collaborate with this situation either because they have not managed to impose respect among the soccer players. "Bartomeu is a good person but a bad president, and Barcelona needs a good president"he added.

Anyway, beyond these twists and turns in the relationship between La Pulga and Barcelona, ​​Carreño is confident that they will reach an agreement and that the Argentine will remain in the club until the day of his retirement: "Messi is not thinking if he He goes to Guardiola's City, PSG, Newell's or Italy to resume his duel with Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi wants to end his career at barça, he loves the club and the city. Your family is happy here. He wants to finish his career at barça, but with a winning project ”.

