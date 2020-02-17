Merlin from The Seven Deadly Sins comes to life in a provocative cosplay

Share it:

Almost eight years have passed since The Seven Deadly Sins, manga materialized thanks to the hard work of Nakaba Suzuki, has arrived on the scene attracting countless curious people who have finally led to the birth of an endless fanbase distributed in every corner of the globe.

In fact, the series continues to be talked about and each new chapter of the manga represents a good reason to meet with social media invaded by avid readers always ready to discuss what has just been seen. As we now know, however, the creator of The Seven Deadly Sins has announced the imminent conclusion of the work, a news that has affected many users, who now more than ever are paying homage to the production with home-made works of great quality, including cosplay, fan art and much more.

In this case, however, it was the famous cosplayer @caroangulito who won the attention of the public thanks to his latest and provocative work. The girl has in fact published on her Instagram account the images – which you can view in depth news – of her latest The Seven Deadly Sins themed cosplay and specifically dedicated to Merlin, one of the characters present in the work. As you can see, the end result is really of a high level, with a careful reproduction of clothes and hair that has allowed our Merlin to literally come to life, a job that the public has not failed to praise.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that in the last few weeks the anime of The Seven Deadly Sins has been widely talked about because of a general job that did not live up to expectations.