Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Readers are thrown into a maelstrom of feelings, riddles, and familial relationships as Mercenary Enrollment marks the 165th chapter milestone. This chapter focuses on the relationship between the two brothers, illuminating the complex interplay between street fight culture and home dynamics.

The action-packed manhwa, which is constructing a story around Lee Jin’s former mercenary status, now takes a fascinating turn by exploring the aftermath of Joo Hyuk Jung’s hospital stay.

“Mercenary Enrollment” is a captivating manhwa that skillfully combines fantasy, adventure, and action. The plot is set in an environment where magical abilities and mythical creatures coexist, and it centers on a secretive academy that prepares mercenaries to fight these impending threats.

Equipped with special powers, the main character enrolls in this school, where he encounters difficult obstacles and learns about a conspiracy. The storyline is gripping and keeps readers on on the edge of their seats because of the fierce conflicts, clever schemes, and character development that enhance the narrative.

Fans of the fantasy genre will find “Mercenary Enrollment” to be an exciting read thanks to its excellent plot and striking artwork. Without ever asking, they have supported him when he has most needed them.

One of Ijin’s friends’ brothers was participating in a fight club within his neighborhood, which he recently ended. Nobody is surprised anymore that Ijin loves his friends just as much she loves his family.

Furthermore, until some new issues arise to address them, Jin’s story arc is essentially finished. Since the action manhwa pertains to dealing with the past and living in the present, this is unlikely to be the case.

Readers adore various Korean anime programs available on Naver. Both readers and critics have given this series, which we will discuss in this post, high marks. It was released a long time ago and is called “Mercenary Enrollment.” It has been far too well-known among readers since its release. It has given the reader everything they wanted from a book. This Korean novel is filled with amazing artwork and an amazing plot.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Release Date

On January 13, 2024, Mercenary Enrollment, a well-known manhwa that has accumulated a sizable fan base over the course of its lengthy run, will release Chapter 170.

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Trailer

Mercenary Enrollment Chapter 170 Plot

Yu Ijin’s family as the only ones to survive an airplane crash when he was a young boy. He eventually made his way back to his family & hometown after over a decade of battling to support himself as a mercenary. Since she knows there were multiple intruders and they are all at the same degree of expertise as indicated by the display, Alice refuses to accept it.

Many individuals pursued Ijin after he broke out of the camp or killed the other soldiers who were pursuing him. In summary, Ijin’s past is only a complex network of connections and occurrences that still have an impact on his life now.

One of the primary points they make is that it is hard to get out of the part or that you will eventually be caught up in it. These two items have some sort of relationship to Ijin. This happened as a result of Ijin killing his comrades. Nonetheless, we have seen Ijin’s generosity to people close to him throughout the series.

He works really hard to make sure they are safe from any harm that might come their way. We witness this behavior even in the most previous story arc, when the brother of Jungyuk’s friend becomes involved in an undercover fighting ring.

With the arrival of 003, we might now be able to identify the person(s) accountable for his fellow soldiers’ deaths and take the necessary measures. But given the brutal nature with the most recent mercenary, it’s possible that she is the one who carried out the murders, though it’s obvious that she had some involvement in their deaths.

As of right now, this much anticipated chapter is spoiler-free. Additionally, no information is provided by the official. Therefore, we are unable to confirm the chapter’s plot at this time. It is anticipated, nevertheless, to pick up where the previous chapter left off.

There are no likely outcomes that could shed light on chapter 166’s narrative. However, there may be some surprising turns and twists in this chapter. Readers might also anticipate some fresh, intriguing happenings. The characters will remain the same from the last chapter.

In Chapter 158, Hyung Nim talks with Yu Ijin over the phone about the surprising turn of events. He says he’s surprised and perplexed that Alice within the Forest was able to sneak inside SW.

Hyung Nim surmises that Alice that the Forest must have a deeper bond—a revelation than was not expected. He recognizes the seriousness of the situation, especially in light of Alice’s abrupt effort to kill 004.

Hyung Nim notes Alice’s absence from training and shows worry for her well-being. He believes she has pulled back from SW in order to protect her vulnerable position. Hyung Nim also discusses the gossip concerning Alice’s reputation. Despite her great competence, she has a reputation for rarely following instructions exactly.